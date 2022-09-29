Hailey Bieber Models Crocodile Trench Coat & Black Open-Toe Sandals at Saint Laurent Rive Droite x Sushi Park Opening Night

Hailey Bieber was out on the town last night during Paris Fashion Week to attend the Saint Laurent Rive Droite x Sushi Park opening in a head-to-toe black ensemble.

The model and entrepreneur wore a full look from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, including a short trench coat in crocodile-embossed lacquered viscose, a cutout minidress in crepe jersey, and strappy black lacquered open-toe sandals. She accessorized with a pair of narrow elongated sunglasses and a smooth leather hobo bag with an adjustable strap and tab closure.

The model chose to wear her hair parted down the center in a tight bun and went for a very natural makeup look.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Rive Droite Sushi Park opening night during Paris Fashion Week CREDIT: Getty Images

It’s been a week full of Saint Laurent looks for the model. Earlier this week, she attended the brand’s spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week in a pink micro mini skirt, a pink collared top with gold buttons, and embellished pumps. She followed this up with a purple minidress, faux fur coat, and leopard print pumps to attend the brand’s after-party.

Bieber has a strong relationship with Saint Laurent as one of the house’s models and brand ambassadors. Over this summer, she appeared in the brand’s latest ad campaign modeling the “Icare” shopping bag, an oversized shopper decorated with carrè-quilted topstitching and the YSL motif in the center.

Her ongoing relationship with Saint Laurent has seen her wear the brand’s dresses to the 2022 Met Gala, the 2022 Grammy’s, and just casually on the streets of New York City.

When she’s not modeling or attending Saint Laurent’s runway shows, Bieber is busy working on the continued development of her skincare line, Rhode. Recently, she also launched her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC based on her idea of the perfect fall/winter wardrobe essentials.

PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber’s Style Through the Years