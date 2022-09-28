Hailey Bieber Pops in Pink With Micro Mini Skirt & Embellished Pumps on Front Row at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Hailey Bieber was pretty in pink at Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 show today during Paris Fashion Week. With the Eiffel Tower as her backdrop, the model kicked things off with a powerful pink collared top fixed to her frame with shiny gold buttons. The top consisted of lengthy balloon sleeves that tapered inward, getting smaller as they went until the style was folded into cuffs.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador’s skirt was done in the same soft tone but in a micro mini silhouette, the fitted garment offsetting the baggy nature of the top. Bieber wore gold cuffs, chunky rings, and geometric gilded earrings that played off of the gold accents in her ensemble.

The star finished off her look with thin black sunglasses reminiscent of the ’90s and the supermodels that ruled in those days. The model wore her straight brown tresses parted in the middle and down with natural glowing makeup.

For footwear, Bieber stepped into classic black pointed toe pumps with 4-inch heels and shiny gold accents on the toes. The simple but effective silhouette has withstood the test of time for its versatility and wearability, offering the tried and true shoe longevity in any wardrobe.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

