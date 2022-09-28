×
Hailey Bieber Slips On Leopard Print Pumps in Purple Minidress & Faux Fur Coat for Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Afterparty

By Kristopher Fraser
*EXCLUSIVE* Hailey Bieber-Baldwin dons a shaggy fur coat over her mini-dress in Paris
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Bieber arrived at the Saint Laurent afterparty looking like peak young Hollywood luxury. The model and media personality attended the brand’s afterparty for their Paris Fashion Week show, accompanied by her security guard to keep her dry from the rain.

For the occasion, Bieber wore a light purple minidress with a mock neckline. She paired the dress with a brown faux fur coat, appropriate with the arrival of fall and slipping temperatures. The real statement of her look was her footwear, namely her leopard print patent leather pumps. Leopard print has been trending for shoes lately, as evidenced by Saint Laurent’s recent collaboration with Sebago.

Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber-Baldwin leaves her hotel to go to the Saint Laurent after-show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW).Pictured: Hailey Bieber-Baldwin BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber leaves her hotel to go to the Saint Laurent afterparty.
CREDIT: Courtesy Saint Laurent

Bieber accessorized the look with a pair of rectangular frame sunglasses and oversize gold hoop earrings. Her beauty look was mostly natural, with a nude lip and a hint of blush. She pulled her hair in a high bun, with two long bangs flowing in front of her face.

The follow-up look for the afterparty was a smooth transition from her earlier look to attend the brand’s runway show. To sit front row, Bieber wore a pink micro mini skirt and embellished pumps.

In addition to enjoying the Fashion Month circuit, Bieber has been hard at work with modeling and her other entrepreneurial endeavors. The model was recently on the cover of the Harper’s Bazaar Icons issue. She’s also been promoting and developing new products for her vegan skincare line Rhode. Recently, she also debuted a collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC based on her idea of essential pieces.

Paris Fashion Week runs this season from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4. This season’s slate of designers and brands includes Dior, Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli, Chloé, Rick Owens, Off-White, Balenciaga, Valentino, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel.

PHOTOS:  Hailey Bieber’s Style Through the Years

