Hailey Bieber Strikes a Pose in Body Suit, Pink Moon Boots For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

By Allie Fasanella
Jimmy Choo, Superga, and now Victoria’s Secret. Hailey Bieber has linked up with the iconic brand to model in their new winter campaign.

Baldwin-turned-Bieber can be seen posing VS garb, along with a pair of pink Moon Boots, in new shots posted to Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram page. In one snap, the model is wearing a sleek black base layer jumpsuit while in two others, she’s sporting a floral-printed underwear set with the puffy boots.

The bubblegum pink platform snow boots, which are available to shop online, have a water-resistant finish with a padded design and a front lace-up fastening. Recently, Dua Lipa rocked a similar look while on a countryside getaway with pals. The superstar shared photos of herself modeling a white bikini and Hello Kitty Moon Boots.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Bieber also shared some personal photos to Instagram last night, including one of her in Vetements jeans featuring a bold front logo design and Fendi oxford shoes.

Known for her street style, the social media influencer often reaches for oversized clothing and chunky shoes, from sneakers to boots and loafers. Lately, she’s been seen in sneakers from Balenciaga, Nike Dunks and New Balance 574s. Bieber has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Levi’s, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

Get the look and shop similar styles below.

