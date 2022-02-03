Hailey Bieber Steps Out in Yellow Butter Slides, Cropped Sweatshirt & Chic Leggings for Pilates Class Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber loves to work out in style. The model was spotted heading to a pilates class in Los Angeles with her friend Kendall Jenner on Thursday.

Hailey Bieber arrives at a pilates class in Los Angeles, CA on February 3, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Bieber opted for a cozy look that was filled with several earth tones. Her athleisure ensemble consisted of a navy blue cropped sweatshirt by Isabel Marant that included wide, puffy sleeves. She paired the short crewneck with high-waist Alo beige leggings that was complete with stripes that wrapped around her thighs and below her knees. She wore her brunette locs straight and accessorized with black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the media personality tied her look together with a pair of chunky neutral Gia Borghini slides in the Yellow Butter colorway, which retail for $450. The sandals feature a velcro strap that runs across the toe and a thick cushioned sole.

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. She has a trendy and sartorial fashion sense that prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh, while also displaying her keen eye for fit and design. The influencer loves loves to sport oversized clothing with sneakers or boots when she’s off-duty. Her go-to sneakers are Nike Air Force 1s. When she’s not in Nike, New Balance or Reebok kicks, you will likely find her in silhouettes from brands like, Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Bieber has solidified her space in the fashion industry. The 25-year-old socialite has been featured in major ads and campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Superga, Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein.

Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.

