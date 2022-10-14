Hailey Bieber Pops in Miniskirt & New Balance Sneakers After Photoshoot in Los Angeles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles, giving the ultimate fall outfit inspiration by playing with proportions and textures.

Bieber combined an oversized black leather jacket with a white cropped top and a deep green micro miniskirt. No look is complete for Beiber without her sunglasses, so she styled her hair in an updo to shape her face and make room for the Balenciaga oval-shaped sunnies.

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving from a photoshoot in Hollywood. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the model threw on some New Balance 827 Series Gray Blue Unisex sneakers to finish off her fall uniform. The nostalgic shoewear brand has become the ultimate authentication of cool girl status with its ability to instantly elevate any street style moment.

New Balance 827 Series Gray Blue Unisex

The Rhode founder made sure to wear slouchy white crew socks with the sneakers offering up a minimalist vibe. This trend is very popular, especially when there is a bold contrast between the white socks and the color of the sneakers.

Bieber is no stranger to the brand as she has sported the New Balance 550 sneakers and New Balance 624 sneakers in the past. Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and Rihanna are just a few of the celebrities that have signed off on the casual trainers.

Hailey Bieber is a casual-cool fashion influencer noted for her minimal approach to fashion. The model is known for her love of street style and affinity for neutral, basic pieces. On red carpets, she often gravitates toward classic monochrome gowns in timeless silhouettes. She’s been an ambassador for footwear brand Superga and Tiffany & Co.

