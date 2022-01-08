Hailey Bieber Is Sporty in a Gray Prada Puffer Jacket and White New Balance Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber makes activewear look so fashion-forward.

The “Ocean’s 8” star was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles today with her friend Bella Hadid. For the ensemble, Bieber slipped on a monochromatic gray outfit comprised of a cropped Prada puffer and sleek stretch pants. Bieber chose to pull white crew socks over the bottoms of her pants for an extra sporty appearance.

Hailey Bieber out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 08, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Hailey Bieber out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 08, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s white New Balance 550 sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Shoe-wise, Bieber opted for a pair of white New Balance 550s that perfectly rounded up her athletic look. The shoes will be coming soon to newbalance.com but are available for purchase now at stockx.com.

Bieber has a trendy yet casual sartorial taste that allows her to play with unusual proportions in the form of slouchy jeans, printed separates, intricate swimsuits and edgy dresses. She also has an affinity for cozy sweaters, breezy t-shirts and fun vests that offer a lot of versatility to the model’s closet. When it comes down to the shoes, Bieber has a penchant for sleek styles like pumps, sandals, boots of all kinds and sneakers that help to ground her getups.

Hailey has made a new for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for labels like Jimmy Choo, Superga, Versace and Calvin Klein. Bieber has also modeled in ads for her husband’s, Justin Bieber’s, clothing line named Drew House.

On red carpets, Bieber tends to wear breathtaking creations from brands like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Alessandra Rich and Ulyana Sergeenko.

