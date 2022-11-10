Hailey Bieber Embraces Motocross Style in Oversized Leather Jacket & Balenciaga Boots

Hailey Bieber was seen looking as stylish as always in a motocross-inspired outfit in Los Angeles.

Bieber wore a Y2K-approved look consisting of a black and white Balenciaga top, layered under a black, yellow, and white vintage oversized motocross jacket. The top was paired with an Edikted micro miniskirt with a side split.

For accessories, Bieber went with classic oval-shaped sunglasses and a yellow Prada shoulder bag, which coordinated well with the outfit’s overall color palette of white, black and yellow.

Hailey Bieber strolling out and about in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

The entire outfit was pulled together with Balenciaga Bulldozer boots. The style is made of vegetal calfskin, featuring a chunky design with a 3.4-inch platform. These $1,400 boots have round toes with a thick-toothed rubber outsole.

Bulldozer Boot in black vegetal calfskin CREDIT: Balenciaga

Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae and other celebrities have been seen wearing a pair of similarly chunky boots or wearing other trend-topping selections from Balenciaga this fall.

Hailey Bieber is a casual-cool fashion influencer noted for her minimal approach to fashion. The model is known for her love of street style and affinity for neutral, basic pieces. On red carpets, she often gravitates toward classic monochrome gowns in timeless silhouettes. She’s been an ambassador for footwear brand Superga and Tiffany & Co.

