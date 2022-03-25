Hailey Bieber Goes Back to the ’90s in Baggy Low-Rise Jeans With Vans Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber kept things casual during her latest outing.

The model stepped out on Thursday in LA wearing a white cropped T-shirt paired with medium-wash jeans. Her low-rise jeans featured a ’90s-esque baggy style. She added simple jewelry to her look as well as black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

Bieber in LA on March 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Bieber tied in the black in her purse and shades with her shoes. She opted for a pair of black sneakers with while soles and white detailing. Her Vans included black laces and added an extra level of a casual feel to her outfit. The sneakers are available on Vans’ website for $75.

A closer look at Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Bieber is known for having a personal aesthetic that combines street style with comfort, just as is seen in her latest outfit. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. When she’s not in slides, you will likely catch her in Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance or Reebok sneakers. When she hits more formal events and red carpets, she tends to gravitate towards heeled silhouettes from brands including Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

