Hailey Bieber Delivers Cozy Street Style in Acid Wash Leather Jacket with Low-Rise Pants & Furry Prada Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber looked cool and cozy while leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles today.

For the workout, the supermodel and Rhode founder sported an acid wash leather jacket. The outerwear had a wide collar and zipper detailing at the center. Underneath the overcoat, she wore a grey bralette with matching flare-leg pants. The top had a square neckline with thin spaghetti straps, while the low-rise bottoms sat on the hips and featured stitched lining on the out seam.

Hailey Bieber spotted at a pilates class in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Hailey Bieber leaves a pilates class in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Sticking to a casual vibe, the media personality opted for a fresh face with no makeup and pulled her brunette tresses back into a ponytail. Bieber accessorized with small black shades and carried a black suede handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, Bieber slipped into Prada’s Shearling Crisscross Slide Sandals. The silhouette features an open-toe, crisscross vamp, shearling lining, and flat heel.

Comfy slides are an essential item to have in your wardrobe. Slides have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to their endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Prada Shearling Crisscross Slide Sandals. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Hailey Bieber leaves a pilates class in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

When it comes to fashion, Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. When she’s not in slides, you will likely catch her in Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance or Reebok sneakers. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.