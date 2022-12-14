Hailey Bieber Serves Street Style in Bomber Jacket & Stiletto Boots With Justine Skye at Los Angeles Lakers Game

It was a girls’ night for Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye. The model and singer attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Boston Celtics basketball game on Dec. 13. Bieber and Skye were a coordinated duo as they sat courtside at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Bieber put a sharp finish on casual attire for the outing. The supermodel and Rhode beauty founder stepped out in a black leather jacket and tan cargo pants. Bieber complemented both pieces with a streamlined halter top. The lightweight separate had a deep V-neckline and buttons at the center.

(L-R) Justine Skye and Hailey Bieber attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber attends the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

To amp up her look, the media personality accessorized with statement cuff earrings, dark shades and a Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, Bieber completed her look with a pair of black boots. The silhouette had a sharp, pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Skye also sported chill attire for the occasion. The “Grown-ish” actress also wore a black leather with a cream graphic T-shirt and baggy denim jeans. On her feet was a pair of chunky hi-top sneakers.

(L-R) Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Boston Celtics basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

When it comes to fashion, Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. When she’s not in slides, you will likely catch her in Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance or Reebok sneakers. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

