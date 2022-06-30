Hailey Bieber Gives Biker Babe Energy In Motorcycle Jacket, Distressed Denim Shorts And Sneakers for Church With Justin Bieber

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber was spotted arriving at a church service in Los Angeles. This is the first time that Justin has been spotted out since revealing that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It has been a difficult few months the superstar duo, but the trials have only made their marriage stronger.

The Bieber’s were casually dressed for the outing. Hailey looked like a total biker babe in a motorcycle leather jacket. She paired the staple separate with a simple white T-shirt and distressed denim shorts. The supermodel completed the look with black cat eye shades and statement gold earrings. She styled her hair in soft sultry waves and opted for minimal makeup. The Rhode founder completed her look with tube socks and black and white sneakers.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber arrive at church In Los Angeles on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive at church In Los Angeles on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Justin followed in his wife’s footsteps, sporting a black hoodie with an oversized black T-shirt. The “Peaches” hitmaker continued with a cozy aesthetic by slipping into a pair of grey sweatpants. He accessorized with a backwards baseball cap, a silver chain necklace and futuristic sunglasses. The chart topping musician finished off his outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spotted arriving at church in Los Angeles on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Hailey and Justin are known for having a trendy fashion sense individually, but together they take it to a whole new level. The Bieber’s have continued to showcase their coordinated wardrobe at several red carpet events and while hitting the streets in Los Angeles. They have mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style and have proved that they are sartorially in sync with pops of color, playful patterns and retro 90’s-esque appeal.

