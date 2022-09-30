Hailey Bieber Serves Cozy Fall Style In Slouchy Sweater & Chunky Dad Sneakers For Coffee Stroll With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were a cool cozy couple while taking a stroll in Beverly Hills, Calif., today. The superstar duo was spotted at Blue Bottle Cafe in stylish fall style staples.

The Biebers dressed comfortably for the daytime outing. Hailey wore a neutral ensemble that consisted of a beige slouchy sweater. The knit piece had a round neckline, loose-fitting sleeves and thick cuffs. She teamed the season staple with nude cargo pants that had a baggy fit and drawstring waistband. The supermodel parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight.

(L-R) Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber spotted at Blue Bottle Coffee in Beverly Hills, California on September 30, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

To amp up the street style moment, Hailey accessorized with dark sunglasses and chunky hoop earrings. The Rhode founder tied her look together with green dad sneakers.

Dad shoes have been in fashion for a couple of years now and are clearly here to stay. While traditionally considered “ugly,” they’ve had a resurgence with the 90’s nostalgia trends. Dad sneakers have a sporty and functional look to them, ultimately pairing well with any casual ensemble. A typical dad shoe has thick, chunky soles and throwback paneling that can boast bright colors or a more simple palette.

Justin followed in his wife’s footsteps and sported a casual outfit. The “Peaches” singer donned a white short-sleeve t-shirt with pink shorts. He added a pale pink hat, which he wore backwards, and small stud earrings. To complete his outfit, the chart-topping musician slipped into a pair of white tube socks and vibrant blue sneakers.

(L-R) Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber out in Beverly Hills, CA on September 30, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Hailey and Justin are known for having a trendy fashion sense individually, but together they take it to a whole new level. The Bieber’s have continued to showcase their coordinated wardrobe at several red carpet events and while hitting the streets in Los Angeles. They have mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style and have proved that they are sartorially in sync with pops of color, playful patterns, and retro ’90s-esque appeal.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to see more of the Bieber’s fashion moments.