Hailey Bieber Writes A Love Letter To Rio in a Brazilian Flag-Inspired Ensemble and Body Jewelry

Hailey Bieber waved goodbye to Brazil after joining her husband Justin Bieber for his live performance at Rock in Rio 2022 at the Parque dos Atletas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The model, whose mother is Brazilian-born graphic designer Kennya Deodato, shared a slideshow of images to her Instagram yesterday that included photos of Brazilian food like sprinkle-covered chocolate truffles Brigadeiros and a Brazilian flag-inspired outfit from her travels.

Beyond the photos of the tasty food, Bieber wore low waisted olive green cargo shorts which she paired with a yellow and green cropped tee that was exceptionally festive. Decked out in jewelry, the Tiffany & Co. ambassador went for gold in a wrist watch and chain with small hoops, which she paired with a thin gold body chain strung up with floral beads in multiple colors.

“I love you Brazil. I promise I’ll be back very soon,”, she captioned.

Although they aren’t visible in the post, Bieber’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands. Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands.

Justin and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on Aug 19, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Before her travels, Bieber was seen with her husband at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party in Hollywood Calif. dressed in a head-to-toe black ensemble styled by Karla Welch. The social media personality’s outfit comprised of a one-piece V-neck blazer cutout and matching skirt. Its design entailed a front-tie composition, long-sleeves and flap pockets at each hip to resemble this suit jacket’s style. She coupled her all-black number with a pair of chunky leather loafers. As for accessories, Bieber wore gold hoop earrings, oval shaped frames, and a sleek black handbag.

