Hailey Bieber Cozies Up in Puffer, Baggy Jeans & Adidas Samba Sneakers With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber mastered transitional dressing during a recent outing.

The model and her husband, Justin Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday. Both layered up for the chilly November weather.

Hailey wore a black North Face puffer coat over a brown sweater top. She added light-wash baggy jeans to her look. As for accessories, she carried a blue denim purse, sported rectangle sunglasses and a brown beanie to finish off the cozy look.

Hailey and Justin Bieber step out in LA on Nov. 08. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey added a pair of sneakers to complete her look. She wore the Adidas Original Samba Vegan Sneakers in black and white. The style was first introduced as an indoor soccer shoe, but eventually, the Samba sneakers took over the streets. The vegan version is made of faux leather and recycled content.

Adidas Original Samba Vegan Sneakers CREDIT: Adidas

Justin wore a large black coat with a yellow lining over a green hoodie with gray baggy pants. He added white sneakers and a black beanie to the outfit.

Hailey and Justin are known for having a trendy fashion sense individually, but together they take it to a whole new level. The couple has continued to showcase their coordinated wardrobe at several red carpet events and while hitting the streets in Los Angeles. They have mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style and have proved that they are sartorially in sync with retro ’90s-esque appeal, pops of color and playful patterns.

