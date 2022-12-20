Hailey Bieber Casually Coordinates Post-Workout Outfit With Husband Justin Bieber in Nike Air Max & New Balance Sneakers

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were a casual cool couple during their latest outing. The superstar duo continued their penchant for coordinating styles while taking a stroll together in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.

Hailey wore an oversized dark blue Toronto Argonauts crewneck. She teamed the loose-fitting top with gray shorts. Sticking to a chill vibe, the Rhode founder pulled her hair back into a ponytail and went with a fresh face no makeup look. Hailey accessorized with thin-oval-rimmed sunglasses, small silver hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag.

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came down to the shoes, the supermodel tied her outfit together with the Nike Women’s Air Max 95 QS. Crafted in leather and textile, the silhouette features a full-length air unit displaying Nike’s great Air technology and three reflective 3M lines on the top part, which provide a spacy glow in the dark.

Justin looked comfy and cozy for the occasion. The “Peaches” singer sported a baby blue hoodie from his Drew House label, which he layered over a white T-shirt and baggy light-wash jeans. Finishing the Grammy Award-winning artist’s look was a fresh pair of white New Balance sneakers.

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Hailey and Justin are known for having a trendy fashion sense individually, but together they take it to a whole new level. The Bieber’s have continued to showcase their coordinated wardrobe at several red carpet events and while hitting the streets in Los Angeles. They have mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style and have proved that they are sartorially in sync with pops of color, playful patterns, and retro ’90s-esque appeal.

