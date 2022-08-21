Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber Wear Contrasting Outfits to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Launch Party

Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together in style on Thursday in Malibu, Calif., for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party, which celebrated the launch of the alcohol brand’s newest spirit.

Hailey wore a head-to-toe noir ensemble styled by Karla Welch to the gathering. Her outfit comprised a one-piece V-neck blazer cutout and skirt. Its design entailed a front-tie composition, long-sleeves and flap pockets at each hip to resemble this suit jacket’s style.

Justin and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on Aug 19, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

She paired the two-in-one combination with hold-up stockings. She coupled her all-black number with a pair of chunky leather loafers. As for accessories, the Rhode founder and model sported angular oval-shaped frames and yellow gold-plated brass “Kevin Huggies” hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry and a sleek black hobo-style handbag.

In turn, Justin opted for more casual attire with a contrasting color palette, including a light gray hoodie from his streetwear brand Drew House. He paired the oversized cotton garment with light-wash baggy jeans frilled at the hemline, aqua blue sneakers with white midsoles, and a mustard yellow dad cap; also, a Drew House accessory.

Hailey can be seen wearing a similar blazer silhouette on her recently debuted Harper’s Bazaar US cover as part of their September 2022 Icon Issue. On the cover, she models a brown Saint Lauren blazer, pantset, Fleur de Mal bra, Tiffany & Co. silver necklace, and drop earrings. Justin, who has been known to frequent his brand’s attire, recently took to Instagram sharing a post of himself wearing a similar Drew House-emblazoned pink sweatshirt. He paired the jacket with pastel-colored track pants and chunky white sneakers, with Hailey opting for fuchsia-hued pants and a yellow and brown crop top to match.

