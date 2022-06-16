Hailey Bieber Sparkles in Sequin Midi Dress & Barely-There Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Hailey Bieber is staying busy — and looking stylish — on her latest press run.

After a busy morning at “GMA” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the model stopped by NBC Studios on Wednesday night to appear as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She spoke about her new skincare line, Rhode, as well as her husband Justin Bieber’s latest health scare. She reassured Fallon and the audience that he’s “okay and he’s going to be totally okay.”

Bieber leaving NBC Studios after appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on June 15. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

For her appearance, Bieber wore a daring keyhole midi dress. The cutout in the center of the bodice was tied together with black strings and the nude-colored garment was covered completely in pretty sequins. She paired the romantic dress with clear, PVC mule heels. The shoes even included a clear heel that reached about 4 inches in height.

Bieber on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on June 15. CREDIT: NBC

Earlier in the day, the fashion influencer stepped out in a different look. She was seen in a black form-fitting mini dress with a mock neck and long sleeves. She added small black sunglasses to the chic outfit and finished it off with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Ivy pointed-toe pumps.

Bieber in NYC on June 15. CREDIT: MEGA

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. Whether she’s strolling the streets or attending red carpet events she always manages to get it right. When she’s not in loafers, slingbacks or pointed-toe pumps you will likely catch her in statement slides, Nike Air Force 1’s, Reebok and New Balance sneakers.

Give your next look a slick edge with see-through heels.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal, $118.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals, $69.30 (was $99).