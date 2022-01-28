Hailey Bieber Stuns in Green One-Shoulder Sports Bra and Leggings With New Balance Sneakers for Pilates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber is a scene in green. The model was spotted with her friend Kendall Jenner while attending a Pilates class in Los Angeles in a look that puts the active in activewear.

For the ensemble, Bieber opted for a bright green zip-neck jacket that added some warmth to her sporty vibe. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag, a silver body chain, sleek sunglasses and white socks. She then took the jacket off to showcase her army green one-shoulder sports bra that matched her stretch pants.

Hailey Bieber arriving to Pilates in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Hailey Bieber leaving Pilates in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

To ground everything, she slipped on a pair of vibrant green New Balance sneakers that featured the brand’s signature “N” in red. This is not the first time that Bieber has worn New Balance sneakers. She has a particular interest in the vintage-inspired creations from the footwear label.

A closer look at Bieber’s green New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Bieber has a trendy and unique sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh while also displaying her keen eye for fit and design. For example, she’s not afraid to pair a leather fur-trimmed jacket with baggy khaki pants, or how she opts for puffer coats and snow boots when the occasion allows. When it comes to shoes, Bieber has an affinity for styles that round off her looks, like her multicolored Balenciaga sneakers or platform boots that all blend with her attire seamlessly.

Bieber has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for labels including Jimmy Choo, Superga, Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein.

Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.

Put on a pair of green sneakers for an effervescent athletic look.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $70.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: New Balance 237 Casual Sneakers, $80.

CREDIT: Finish Line

To Buy: Puma Mayze Velvet Casual Shoes, $90.