Hailey Bieber Serves a Monochromatic Street Style Moment in Black Fuzzy Coat, Sleek Frames and Strappy Slip-On Sandals in Paris

Hailey Bieber turned a night out in Paris into a high-fashion monochromatic moment. The model was spotted leaving her apartment and heading to dinner on Friday. She wore a black fuzzy floor-length coat. The cozy outerwear featured one button at center, which allowed for a peak at her outfit and heels.

Hailey Bieber spotted leaving her hotel in Paris on March 4. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

She complemented the winter-luxe outwear with a black minidress. The short garment included a plunging mesh v-neckline. To really amp up the glamour, she complemented her look with chic square frames, small gold hoops and neutral makeup. She licked her locs back into a bun to help give her coat the moment it deserved.

Hailey Bieber heads out for dinner in Paris on March 4. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Hailey Bieber out and about in Paris on March 4. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the fashion influencer slipped into a pair of black sandals. The sleek silhouette featured a double-strap across the toe and a 4-inch heel. Sandals are the latest style people are gravitating toward this season, now that in-person events have resumed. The silhouette’s popularity and ventilation make them ideal for any occasion.

Bieber is known for having a personal aesthetic that combines street style with comfort. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. When she’s not in slides, you will likely catch her in Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance or Reebok sneakers. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from brands including Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Pop on a pair of black strappy sandals for a streamlined look.