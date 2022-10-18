Hailey Bieber Revisits ’90s Style In Puffy Jackets, Oversized Pants & Chunky Sneakers for Fila’s New Global Campaign

Fila has tapped Hailey Bieber to front the brand’s new global campaign, giving the supermodel and entrepreneur a canvas to express her unique sense of style, while utilizing some of the brand’s iconic designs.

The campaign was photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by Bieber and Dani Michelle. Bieber is featured in a range of archival Fila pieces and staple styles, including a crewneck sweatshirt, sweater vest, oversized utility pants, puffer jacket as well as bucket hats and Fila footwear.

Hailey Bieber stars in Fila’s new global campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The photos capture the spirit of the ’90s, from the apparel styling to the aesthetic with Bieber’s homage to the era that defines her fashion choices. Working hand in hand with the brand, the Rhode beauty founder brings her own point of view to Fila’s classics with an interpretation that is modern and effortless.

“My style is ever-evolving and FILA’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the brand to pull these iconic pieces and present them in a way that feels like a true reflection of my personal style,” Bieber explained.

The campaign will launch on Oct. 18 and will be featured in digital elements globally, including outdoor and subway signage, digital banners, and across FILA social channels.

