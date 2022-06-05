Hailey Bieber Levels Up Her Y2K Style With Oversized Cargo Pants and Crop Top

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber looked ready to showcase her moves in a 90s music video with the outfit she wore to a dinner with Justin Bieber after his performance at the Barclays Center. Together, the two looked made an entrance in two stylish attires.

The model wore a white boat-neck cropped tee with a pair of military green cargo pants. She wore the pants low-waisted, which attributed back to the very baggy style of the 90s. The combination of white and green was a complement to this Bieber’s very simple but stylistic out-on-the-town wardrobe. These types of cargo pants— especially in the color green have been implemented thoroughly throughout her wardrobe, as she has styled them with cropped short-sleeve gray tees, and oversized blazers. In this outfit, she folds them loosely at the bottom, teasing her gray sneakers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber head to dinner at Cipriani in the Soho area of New York City after his show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

This Bieber chose to keep the jewelry at home— besides, her wedding ring and instead chose to wear a pair of dark black matte sunglasses with a slightly ovular shape. These pair of dark accessories shifted the outfit in a positive way, adding a dash of darkness to the very earthed tone attire. As, Bieber wore a quaint handbag on her shoulder in the similar shade of green she wore for her pants, keeping this outfit immensely cohesive. With golden embellishments, it meshed with her small hoops.

These chunky sneakers that Bieber wore have an intricate sole that is woven in and out with a dark gray top, the sides of the sneaker are a lighter gray. Sneakers are the best when replicating 90s to 2000s outfits, as they tie together the overall bagginess of the look. The sportiness meets flirtiness with its usual cropped top and baggy bottoms.

Justin Bieber wore a monochromatic orange fit, which really brightened up the pair. With a fleece bright orange hoodie, and an accompanying puffer vest.