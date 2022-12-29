Hailey Bieber Gets Daring in Sheer Brown Strapless Dress by Mirror Palais

Hailey Bieber showed off a neutral look on social media.

The model posted to her Instagram on Thursday a series of pictures, which she captioned with a simple brown heart emoji. In the photo carousel, Bieber donned a brown strapless dress. The garment, from Mirror Palais’ spring 2023 line, was made up of a thin, translucent material that showcased Bieber’s matching brown undergarments.

The dress also featured a slit up the left leg and a folded-over strapless top. Bieber kept her accessories to a minimum for this look, but she did wear small earrings as well as her wedding ring.

Though the Rhode skincare founder didn’t show her shoes in this series of photos, it’s likely she would have paired the dress with sharp pumps or strappy sandals. Just recently, Bieber donned a pair of black strappy YSL Nuit Sandals in crepe satin with a black ruched minidress to accept the Newcomer of the Year award at WWD‘s Beauty Awards.

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style and has been noted for her minimal approach to fashion. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. Whether she’s strolling the streets or attending red carpet events she always manages to get it right. When she’s not in loafers, slingbacks or pointed-toe pumps you will likely catch her in statement slides, Nike Air Force 1’s, Reebok and New Balance sneakers. She’s been an ambassador for footwear brands Superga and Tiffany & Co in addition to her extensive modeling career.

