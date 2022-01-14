Hailey Bieber Embraces Menswear Inspo in Oversized Blazer, Loose Trousers & Breathable Balenciaga Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber paired athletic and menswear flawlessly.

The model stepped out in LA on Thursday. She layered up in a gray hoodie sweatshirt and a blue plaid oversized blazer. She added loose black trousers and accessorized with black rectangular sunglasses as well as a black Balenciaga baseball cap that peeked out under her sweatshirt’s hood.

Hailey Bieber in LA on Jan. 13. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Bieber grounded her look in a pair of Balenciaga sneakers. The Runner style featured mesh and nylon uppers in a black, green, blue and silver colorway. The sneakers included exaggerated rubber soles, as well as black laces that matched the mesh. Bieber wore the same pair just days earlier while leaving a pilates class. Though her colorway is currently unavailable, more Runner sneakers can be found at Balenciaga.com.

A closer look at Bieber’s sneakers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Known for her street style, the social media influencer often can be seen in oversized clothing and chunky shoes, from sneakers to boots and loafers. Lately, she’s been seen in sneakers from Balenciaga, Nike Dunks and New Balance 574s. On red carpets, Bieber tends to wear breathtaking creations from brands like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Alessandra Rich and Ulyana Sergeenko.

Hailey Bieber in LA on Jan. 13. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

The wife of Justin Bieber’s professional portfolio includes appearing in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Levi’s, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, just to name a few.

See more of Bieber’s best street style over the years here.

Hit your next workout in chunky sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Brooks Launch 8 Running Shoe, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoe, $65

CREDIT: Courtesy of REI

Buy Now: Hoka One One Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes, $150