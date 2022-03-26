Hailey Bieber Is Effortlessly Cool in a Saint Laurent Black Leather Jacket, Lace Trousers and Pointy Pumps

Hailey Bieber proves that any occasion can be an edgy one.

The model attended the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday night, where her ensemble made a bold statement. The event was star-studded and had appearances from fashionable celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Andie MacDowell and Zendaya.

Hailey Bieber in all-black at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

When it comes to Bieber’s outfit, she wore a cropped black leather jacket that raised detailing all over the coat for a sleek look. Underneath, she wore a white crop top that had a plunging neckline and paired with black short shorts. Over the lower half, he threw on a pair of black lacy trousers that exposed her legs and her black undergarments.

Bieber kept her accessories light while wearing sleek black sunglasses on her face.

To finish off everything, she slipped on a pair of black pumps that had a shiny gold buckle on the front for a glitzy finish. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and had a pointed-toe silhouette that tied her look together nicely.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s black pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: Saint Laurent

Bieber has a stylish and modern clothing taste that she displays on her Instagram feed and at live appearances alike. For example, she recently wore a pink silk halter dress paired with black chunky platform boots while out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Hailey has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for labels like Jimmy Choo, Superga, Versace and Calvin Klein. Bieber has also modeled in ads for her husband’s, Justin Bieber’s, clothing line named Drew House.

On red carpets, Bieber tends to wear breathtaking creations from brands like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Alessandra Rich and Ulyana Sergeenko.

