Hailey Bieber Accepts Newcomer Award in Black Minidress, Fur Coat & Strappy Sandals at WWD’s Beauty Awards With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber stepped out in New York City with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Wednesday morning. The couple was heading to WWD‘s Beauty Awards, where Hailey was being honored with the Newcomer of the Year award or her skincare brand, Rhode.

To the ceremony, Hailey styled a black ruched minidress made of a jersey material from Yves Saint Laurent over a pair of sheer tights. She added a dramatic black faux fur coat over the dress. Her floor-length coat featured a silk lining and a large collar, also from YSL. Hailey accessorized her all-black look with a pair of thick-framed glasses with an orange tint, and she carried a black leather shoulder bag.

Hailey and Justin Bieber leave WWD’s Beauty Awards on Dec. 7 in NYC. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The skincare founder added a pair of black strappy sandals to complete her outfit. Her Nuit Sandals in crepe satin, also from YSL, featured a thin ankle strap and a triple strap across the toes. A thin stiletto heel reaching just over 4 inches rounded out the classic pair.

Hailey Bieber leaves WWD’s Beauty Awards on Dec. 7 in NYC. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Justin, on the other hand, wore a more colorful outfit to the event. He donned a multi-colored striped cardigan over a white tee paired with black baggy trousers. He added a layer with a gray coat with a plaid lining, and he rounded off his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. Whether she’s strolling the streets or attending red carpet events she always manages to get it right. When she’s not in loafers, slingbacks or pointed-toe pumps you will likely catch her in statement slides, Nike Air Force 1’s, Reebok and New Balance sneakers.

