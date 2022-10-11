Hailey Bieber Gets Comfy in Hoodie, Sweatpants & Balenciaga Track Sneakers for Pilates Class

Hailey Bieber looked comfy as she left a pilates class in Los Angeles today. The model added a casual designer piece to elevate her casual-fall outfit.

Bieber wore a navy blue hoodie and paired it with cream straight-leg sweatpants. She added a mini black suede tote bag, and accessorized with two sparkling diamond gold bracelets with vintage oval sunglasses. The model kept her hair slicked back in her infamous bun while she sported a no-makeup look to the exercise class.

Hailey Bieber seen leaving a pilates class in LA. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

Bieber slipped into a pair of chunky sneakers with white trimmed laces for the look to match her handbag. The low-top active shoes are Balenciaga’s track sneakers. The designer piece features black mesh and nylon with the written European size on the top on the edge of the toe. The shoes have a dynamic sole design with an augmented back for more comfort. The black sneakers have a washed effect for a well-worn look. The 100% non-leather shoe is also available in all-white or white with orange accents.

Bieber is known for her effortlessly chic style. When she’s spending a casual day to herself, you will usually see the model wearing a pair of sneakers or furry designer slides. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Bieber is usually seen in textured pumps or strappy heels. Her shoe closet is filled with affordable sneakers from Nike, New Balance, or Reebok and luxury styles from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo, and Prada.

