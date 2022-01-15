Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look.

The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 14. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s multicolored Balenciaga sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for a pair of multicolored Runner Sneakers from Balenciaga that featured a chunky sole. The style that Bieber’s wearing is available for purchase at Balenciaga.com.

Bieber has a trendy yet casual sartorial taste. Riddled through her Instagram feed and on streets alike are pictures of her wearing silhouettes including slouchy jeans, printed separates, intricate swimsuits, edgy dresses and dashing outerwear. The “Ocean’s Eight” also has a penchant for easy T-shirts, fun vests and swimsuits that give the actress a lot of options within her wardrobe. On the footwear front, she wears styles such as pumps, sandals, boots of all kinds and sneakers that help to elevate her attire.

Hailey has made a lane for herself within the fashion industry. Bieber has starred in campaigns for labels including Jimmy Choo, Superga, Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein. She has also modeled in ads for her husband Justin Bieber’s clothing line, Drew House.

