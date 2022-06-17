Hailee Steinfeld Debuts White-Hot Midi Dress by Hervé Léger x Law Roach With Pumps at Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailee Steinfeld supported a new capsule collection in more than one way.

The actress attended the Hervé Léger x Law Roach launch party on Wednesday night in LA. Steinfeld was joined by Jasmine Sanders, Chantal Jeffries, Roz, Christine Chiu and more at the event. She wore a white midi dress with mesh paneling and a bustier-style bodice that was actually from the Hervé Léger x Law Roach capsule collection. She paired the sleek dress with large gold hoop earrings and wore her hair slicked back for a modern feel.

Steinfeld at the Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection launch party on June 15. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

For shoes, the “Hawkeye” star went with a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. She chose a white leather pair to play into the monochromatic feel of the outfit. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. In addition to Philipps, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the stylish silhouette.

A closer look at Steinfeld’s heels. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The collaboration between Hervé Léger and Law Roach has been in the works since the image architect and FN’s cover star dressed Tiffany Haddish in a bandage dress from the French luxury house back in 2021, sparking the look to go viral. Debuting for resort, the 2023 collection celebrates fashion’s current nostalgia for all things ’80s, ’90s and early Aughts through 25 modern looks.

Steinfeld at the Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection launch party on June 15. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Slip into any of these white pumps for a tidy finish.

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $140

Buy Now: Nine West Tatiana Pump, $84

CREDIT: Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Leather Pump, $118

Click here to see Steinfeld’s best red carpet moments through the years.