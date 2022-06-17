×
Hailee Steinfeld Debuts White-Hot Midi Dress by Hervé Léger x Law Roach With Pumps at Launch Party

By Tara Larson
Hailee Steinfeld supported a new capsule collection in more than one way.

The actress attended the Hervé Léger x Law Roach launch party on Wednesday night in LA. Steinfeld was joined by Jasmine Sanders, Chantal Jeffries, Roz, Christine Chiu and more at the event. She wore a white midi dress with mesh paneling and a bustier-style bodice that was actually from the Hervé Léger x Law Roach capsule collection. She paired the sleek dress with large gold hoop earrings and wore her hair slicked back for a modern feel.

hailee steinfeld, herve leger, law roach, launch party, white dress, white pumps
Steinfeld at the Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection launch party on June 15.
For shoes, the “Hawkeye” star went with a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. She chose a white leather pair to play into the monochromatic feel of the outfit. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. In addition to Philipps, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the stylish silhouette.

A closer look at Steinfeld’s heels.
The collaboration between Hervé Léger and Law Roach has been in the works since the image architect and FN’s cover star dressed Tiffany Haddish in a bandage dress from the French luxury house back in 2021, sparking the look to go viral. Debuting for resort, the 2023 collection celebrates fashion’s current nostalgia for all things ’80s, ’90s and early Aughts through 25 modern looks.

Steinfeld at the Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection launch party on June 15.
