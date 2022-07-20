Gwyneth Paltrow Glows in Yellow Bralette & Silk Pajamas With Feather Slippers at Goop Skincare Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow has never made rolling out of bed look so good.

The Goop founder hosted a dinner party with Cartier on Monday in East Hampton, NY. The dinner celebrated her brand’s upcoming skincare drop, the GoopGlow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk. The event’s attendees included Savannah Guthrie, Jessica Capshaw, Rachel Zoe, Daphne Oz, Derek Blasberg and more.

Paltrow at her dinner party for her new Goop product launch on July 18. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder / Stringer

Paltrow made the dress code pajama-chic, and she made sure to follow it closely. She wore a yellow silk PJ set from Olivia von Halle. Her button-down top was left open to show off a matching bra top worn underneath. Her cropped pants featured a tie waist and deep pockets. The “Iron Man” actress dressed the look up a bit with gold accessories, including a chain necklace, bracelets and rings.

Paltrow with Capshaw, Guthrie, Amy Griffin and Gucci Westman at Goop’s dinner party on July 18. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder / Stringer

Paltrow kept her elevated loungewear style going with her footwear. She donned a pair of lime green slippers for her event. Her mule-style slippers, also from Olivia von Halle, were covered in Ostrich feathers. The Contessa Niko Silk Feather Slippers retail on Olivia von Halle’s website for $870.

Olivia von Halle’s Contessa Niko Silk Feather Slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Olivia von Halle

Paltrow has made a name for herself within fashion, having starred in campaigns for brands like Valentino, Coach and Lindex. She also has her Goop lifestyle brand, which offers everything from food recipes to travel to wellness tips, and of course, apparel. Her G. Label clothing brand brings luxury direct-to-consumers in stylish skirts, swimwear and shoes of various designs that feel modern and have Paltrow’s signature flair.

