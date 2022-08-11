Gwyneth Paltrow Boosts Her Height in Platform Sneakers With Baggy Low-Rise Shorts & Boxy Shirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow slipped into some neutrals on an outing in New York yesterday.

The Oscar-winning actress kept cool in the summer heat in a lightweight, oversized ensemble. She slipped into white collared shirt that was buttoned up to the top, making the shape of the structured collar more prominent. The top also featured a cotton material at the center and sheer sides with dramatic flowing sleeves.

Gwyneth Paltrow out and about in New York on Aug 9, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The “Talented Mr. Ripley” star matched the white blouse with a pair of loose beige shorts that cut off just below her knees. The bottoms also featured a drawstring waist and practical pockets.

In terms of her footwear, Paltrow went for a comfortable yet stylish silhouette. She sported a pair of white sneakers with a leather upper and thick rubber platform soles. The lace-up shoes also featured overlay detailing at the sides.

Detail of Gwyneth Paltrow’s shoes. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The 49-year-old added a pop of color to the neutral look with her accessories. She wore a crossbody leather bag that had a bright orange hue with a gold clasp and structured pouch. Her socks also added some color to the look. She contrasted the crisp white shoes with a pair of ultramarine blue socks.

Paltrow accessorized with a thick gold bangle, a chunky chain bracelet and a pair of black plastic framed sunglasses with translucent lenses.

Paltrow is no stranger to the fashion world. She made a name for herself in the industry starring in campaigns for brands like Valentino, Coach and Lindex. She also launched her Goop lifestyle brand in 2008 as a weekly newsletter. The brand now offers everything from food recipes to travel to wellness tips, and of course, apparel. Her G. Label clothing brand brings luxury in stylish skirts, swimwear and shoes of various designs that feel modern and have Paltrow’s signature flair.

