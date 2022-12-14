Gwyneth Paltrow Commands the Party in Grungy Knit Dress & Lug Sole Boots at G. Label by Goop’s Holiday Event

Gwyneth Paltrow held a G. Label by Goop holiday cocktail party in Los Angeles yesterday night. Surrounded by co-workers and friends alike, Paltrow led the festivities in an all-black ensemble featuring stand-out black boots.

The “Iron Man” actress’ look centered around a lengthy black ribbed slip dress, which she paired with a cropped black faux-fur peacoat from her G. Label by Goop.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for goop

Paltrow wore layered chunky gold chain necklaces — also from her own brand — dotted with brilliant diamonds, amping up her monochrome outfit. Other than her accessories, Paltrow let her hair down, styling it in a neat middle part.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for goop

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for goop

The Goop owner needed a commanding pair of shoes to go with her all-black outfit. Paltrow settled on coordinating glossy black lug sole boots with thick soles, a silver zip-up silhouette and rounded toes. Black lug soles are a popular choice among many celebrities for their versatility and the footwear’s grungy feel. It’s a bold shoe with a comfortable fit that allows for extended wear time no matter the weather.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for goop

The “Shakespeare in Love” actress often opts for whimsical and slick footwear on the red carpet. Her ensembles are frequently paired with neutral, colorful, or highly embellished stiletto sandals or pumps, hailing from luxury brands including Le Silla, Alexandre Birman and Gucci. She’s also been known to sport chic boots for formal occasions, like recent styles by Larroude. Off-duty, Paltrow’s footwear is equally wide-ranging, encompassing Alexander McQueen and Hoka One One sneakers, Roger Vivier loafers, and Birkenstock sandals.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot & More Celebrities at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Party