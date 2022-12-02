Gwyneth Paltrow Suits Up in Dior With Pointy Pumps at Bold Woman Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow brought sharp style to the Bold Woman Awards by Veuve Clicquot in Paris on Dec. 1. The annual ceremony, launched in 1972, celebrates women entrepreneurs identifying role models of today and tomorrow.

The “Iron Man” actress wore a white button-down shirt which she paired with a dark grey Dior wool and silk suit. The high-waisted trousers cut off right under the knee. The sleek suit is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. Paltrow opted for gold accessories with a thick bangle and diamond studs.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a Dior spring 2023 grey wool and silk suit with a white cotton shirt. CREDIT: samuel kirszenbaum

Paltrow kept her bright blond locks in a sleek style tucked behind her ears keeping the focus on her glowing makeup that featured a light eye look and a nude lip.

Related Camila Cabello Thinks Pink in Satin Blazer & Hidden Heels at L'Oréal Paris' Women Of Worth Celebration Cardi B Gets Party-Ready in Fishnet Bodysuit & Heels for Offset's Performance at E11even Miami Violet Affleck Matches Mom Jennifer Garner in Black Gown With Fiery Red Pumps at White House State Dinner

Although they are not visible in the picture, the actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of pointed-toe pumps, as seen on her Instagram Story. The black heels brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 4 inches tall. The timeless silhouette has always been a favorite look for many stars including Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, and Sydney Sweeney.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on Oct. 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Shakespeare in Love” actress often gravitates towards whimsical and slick footwear for red carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Le Silla, Jimmy Choo and Gucci. Off-duty, the actress tends to go for boots and sneakers from brands like Alexander McQueen, Hoka One, and Larroude.

Veuve Clicquot originally created the Bold Award to honor the creator of the brand, Madame Clicquot. The awards were first introduced in 1972 and are now held annually to reward female leadership, honoring inspirational women with an established track record of organizational and personal success. Paltrow spoke at the event to talk about her modern lifestyle brand, Goop. The actress founded the brand in 2008 and now has created a space that delivers cutting-edge wellness advice and a clean beauty shop to its readers.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Classic Red Carpet Style Through the Years