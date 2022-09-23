Gwyneth Paltrow Jumps Barefoot in a Bikini Ahead of Her 50th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 50th birthday isn’t until next week, but the actress and founder of Goop look like she’s started celebrating early.

The rest of us might be transitioning over to fall and whipping out the lightweight jackets, but Paltrow’s mind is clearly still on summer. In a recent Instagram post, Paltrow frolicked barefoot in a bikini through what is seemingly a backyard. The caption on her Instagram post read “Musings on a milestone” directing her audience to her discussion about turning 50 on Goop’s website.

Paltrow is at her most natural in the Instagram image with no visible makeup, her hair undone, and just her bikini on. She certainly loves casual style. On an outing in New York this past August, Paltrow showed us the beauty of a boxy shirt, baggy low-rise shorts, and platform sneakers.

Aside from preparing to celebrate her 50th birthday, Paltrow has also had a busy summer with Goop. She held a Goop dinner party to celebrate the launch of the company’s skincare drop. The company takes a big focus on clean beauty.

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter for lifestyle and wellness. Since then, she’s grown the business into a full-scale e-commerce, retail, and content platform.

Paltrow’s fashion and style choices have long had a fanbase dating back to the ‘90s when she won her Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in “Shakespeare in Love.” Paltrow’s pink Ralph Lauren gown to this day is one of the most talked about Oscar-winner dresses in movie history, and her style was compared to that of Grace Kelly’s.

