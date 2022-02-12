Gwen Stefani Plays With Print in Zebra Body Suit for Super Bowl Fest Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani goes wild in yellow. The “Luxurious” singer performed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest Friday night in L.A., wearing an eye-catching look suitable for the whimsical pop star.

When it comes to the outfit, Stefani opted for a coordinated getup consisting of a black and yellow zebra print. For outerwear, Stefani wore a blazer that featured the bold print. The jacket had black crystals placed throughout the pattern and black and yellow crystal fringe for an extra touch of sparkle. Underneath, she wore a plunging bodysuit that matched the print and incorporated crystals along the neckline. She accessorized with a pair of black fishnet tights and coordinating socks that tied the moment together seamlessly.

Gwen Stefani performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Gwen Stefani performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To ground everything, Stefani slipped on a pair of black chunky combat boots that had gold embellishments. The boots had a lace-up design and a round-toe silhouette.

Gwen Stefani performing at the Bug Light Super Bowl Fest on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it comes to Stefani’s fashion tastes, she is known for having an otherworldly and effervescent aesthetic that prompts her to wear creative ensembles. Recently, Stefani has shown her affinity for patterns while wearing blue and white checkered skater pants and Timberland boots. And also, we’ve seen her wear a red tulle dress and pointy pumps for a streamlined look.

The 56th Super Bowl will take place tomorrow, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The team playing in this year’s game are the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. This year’s halftime show will have a performance from a few artists including, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

