Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions.

Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs.

Gwen Stefani poses backstage on Thursday, September 8, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized with Swarovski hoops featuring pastel diamonds in different shapes and several stacked beaded bracelets.

Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Fallon, and Blake Shelton play Impossible Pictionary on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Stepping into fancy footwear, Stefani wore metallic pink leather pointed pumps by Andrea Wazen adorned with delicate gathered tulle. The shoes were secured around “The Voice” judge’s ankles, with thin straps dotted with decorative pink crystals.

The singer also made an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” which airs today. The star wore a jumpsuit that consisted of a strappy geometric top with a cutout just below the bodice. Amping up the outfit, Stefani was fastened with ombre fringe around the waist going from black to a cobalt blue. The wall of fringe acted like a skirt, flowing and hanging over the fitted pants portion of the jumpsuit, creating visual interest.

Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Fallon, and Blake Shelton play Impossible Pictionary on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

PHOTOS: See some of Gwen Stefani’s best street style moments.