Gwen Stefani Brings Glamour to TikTok in Louboutin, Tom Ford, Victoria Beckham & More

Gwen Stefani shared a get ready with me video to her TikTok account featuring some of her favorite outfits she wore for her recent LVR cover story released earlier this month.

For the video reel, the fashion icon and singer is first seen wearing a black Tom Ford cropped hoodie, paired with a knee-length leather skirt, red tights and open-toed red heels. Her next ensemble featured was a Victoria Beckham dress with a silver sequin top, a black skirt, and sheer opaque long sleeves. The outfit was paired with creme skin boots.

@gwenstefani can’t get enough of these @luisaviaroma looks 👀 @gxvebeauty #LVRMagazine #Fashion EIC/Stylist: Kate David Hudson Photographer: Yulia Gorbanchenko Writer: Roxie Robinson Makeup: Ash k Holm Hair: Suzette Boozer ♬ luxurious – milo

The third look displayed in her TikTok was a glamorous see-through nude Giuseppe Di Morabito dress that showed high-waisted undergarments, and peeking through the sparkles of the long dress was a pair of contemporary Gianvito Rossi Bijoux heels. Stefani also wore two rings: one the Jennifer Fisher Samira ring, the other, a Sordo Cubagua ring.

The next look had a nude thigh-high skin boot designed by Laelle. She wore the black sequin Isabel Marant Mandy top paired with a sequin trouser by Madilio, the look was accessorized by a thick diamond encrusted chain appearing necklace by Dries Van Noten.

For a sophisticated and chic look, Stefani wore an effortless black Bevza mermaid slip dress with a cutout at her midriff and paired it with a feather black Tom Ford coat. Lastly, she wore a more business casual ensemble which consisted of a black Michael Kors officer coat and jumpsuit, complimented with classic closed-toe So Kate Christian Louboutin pumps.

Stefani’s cover story looks were styled by stylist Kate David Hudson.

