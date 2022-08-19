×
Gwen Stefani Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Vibrant Marc Jacobs Sweater & Cowboy Boots With Sean Paul for ‘The Voice’ Promo

By Melody Rivera
Gwen Stefani went typically vibrant in a blue and yellow striped sweater while doing press for her upcoming season on “The Voice.”

The pop star posed for photos for an “Entertainment Tonight” interview released today featuring the vibrant knitted Marc Jacobs piece with hidden bottoms and sheer stockings. The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that Ariana Grande (who has also served as a judge on “The Voice”), Olivia Culpo and countless more star embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival last July with Maren Morris on the “Today” show and in June with Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on “Late Late Show With James Corden and in May with Sophie Turner, among other stars.

She coordinated with brown embroidered cowboy boots by DSquared2. The footwear featured a knee-high silhouette and 4-inch heel. She accessorized with a statement necklace from Phillip Rickard.

For glam, Stefani went with her signature red lip with  a soft eyeliner with false lashes. Her hair was styled in a unique ponytail parted in four ways. The singer joins fellow judges John Legend, her husband Blake Shelton, as well as new judge Camila Cabello on the talent search series.

Sean Paul, who is her collaborator on their single“Light My Fire,” will serve as an advisor for her team of promising singers.

The 49-year-old reggae artist went with a neutral black and white look for the occasion. He wore a button-down graphic-print black shirt featuring a tiger. Underneath the button down, he wore a plain white tee.

Paul coordinated with black cargo pants, white sneakers and black socks. He accessorized with a diamond studded cuban link bracelet and two white gold diamond studded necklaces. He also added two beaded bracelets on the same arm. He finished the look with square sunglasses.

THE VOICE -- “Blind Auditions” -- Pictured: (l-r) Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)
(L-R): Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton on “The Voice” season 22.
CREDIT: Tyler Golden/NBC

