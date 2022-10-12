Gwen Stefani Gets Futuristic in Thigh-High Metallic Boots & Pink Cutout Dress on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani came in glistening for the first battle round of “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Sweet Escape” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside her husband Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

Stefani wore a pink cutout dress with a black crystal-embellished neckline and a thigh-high slit. She added sparkling deconstructed sleeves to the look to add more bling. Stefani also wore an oversized silver choker over a thick metallic chain.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend on the set of ‘The Voice’ at Universal City, Calif. on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Her fishnet stockings slipped perfectly into her thigh-high metallic boots. The pointed-toe boots with stiletto heels brought a futuristic feel to the outfit.

The singer was styled by Marta Del Rio. The stylist also worked with Christina Aguilera, Dove Cameron, and Billie Eilish.

Gwen Stefani on the set of “The Voice” at Universal City, Calif. on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Stefani’s footwear choices are usually edgy, glamorous and eclectic, so the metallic boots are not a surprise. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

