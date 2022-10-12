×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gwen Stefani Gets Futuristic in Thigh-High Metallic Boots & Pink Cutout Dress on ‘The Voice’

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
The Voice – Season 22
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
View Gallery 30 Images

Gwen Stefani came in glistening for the first battle round of “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Sweet Escape” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside her husband Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

Stefani wore a pink cutout dress with a black crystal-embellished neckline and a thigh-high slit. She added sparkling deconstructed sleeves to the look to add more bling. Stefani also wore an oversized silver choker over a thick metallic chain.

THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend on the set of ‘The Voice’ at Universal City, Calif. on Oct. 11.
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Her fishnet stockings slipped perfectly into her thigh-high metallic boots. The pointed-toe boots with stiletto heels brought a futuristic feel to the outfit.

The singer was styled by Marta Del Rio. The stylist also worked with Christina Aguilera, Dove Cameron, and Billie Eilish.

THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2208 -- Pictured: Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Gwen Stefani on the set of “The Voice” at Universal City, Calif. on Oct. 11.
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Stefani’s footwear choices are usually edgy, glamorous and eclectic, so the metallic boots are not a surprise. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani’s Best Street Style Looks

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad