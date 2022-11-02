Gwen Stefani Edges Up in Latex Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots for ‘The Voice’ Knockouts

Gwen Stefani looked stunning on the first day of the knockout round for “The Voice”, which aired last night on NBC. The “Sweet Escape” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition alongside her husband Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

The singer wore a black Good American latex bodysuit with thick straps and a straight neckline. She paired the top with blue Comme des Garcons capri jeans that featured sidings decorated that connected to a ruched belt lining. She opted for black fishnet stockings.

Stefani accessorized with a set of gold bangles on each wrist to match her loose-fitted pants. She also added a set of rings, oversized twirled hoops, and two diamond nameplate necklaces that spelled out her last name.

For her footwear, the singer bought her a sparkling pair of black Christian Louboutin boots. Her studded boots featured a pointed toe. The stilettos also added towering height to the look with a 4 ½ inch heel.

Related Camila Cabello Masters Grunge Style in Plaid Dress & 6-Inch Heels for 'The Voice' Knockout Rounds Hailee Steinfeld Poses in Grommet-Strap Jacket & Sky-High Louboutin Stilettos for Halloween Ming Lee Simmons Gets Daring in Leather Miniskirt & Christian Louboutin Boots

Stefani kept her platinum blond hair styled into a bubble ponytail with her minimal makeup featuring winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by hair stylist Suzette Boozer and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas. Along with their consistent history with the singer, the duo has worked with other stars like Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, and Shay Mitchell.

Whether she’s coaching the new singers on “The Voice” or just having a casual day, Stefani is always using products from her cosmetics brand Gxve Beauty to create her beauty looks. The singer released her beauty brand in March, inspired by the singer’s iconic looks and years of doing her own makeup backstage for her performances. The beauty brand is made up of products with rich pigmented long-lasting formulas that allow makeup lovers to express their creativity all day.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani, Cardi B & More Celebrities Wearing Fishnet Tights