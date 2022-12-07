Gwen Stefani Gets Whimsical in Checkered Dress, Pumps & Jellyfish Hairdo on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani wore another stylish getup during “The Voice” last night.

The “Hollaback Girl” dressed up in a fun and vibrant Christopher Kane minidress with a checkered board design in shades of green and red. The mock neckline and waistline were decorated with crystal embellishments in the shape of flowers.

Gwen Stefani on The Voice Live Semi-Final Top 8 Eliminations Dec. 6. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Celebrity nail artist, Eri Ishizu, dolled up Stefani’s nails in black and white with diamonds as the Old English letters read, “TEAM GWEN.” Her dazzling makeup featured products from her new beauty collection, GXVE Beauty.

Her hairstylist, Sami Knight, styled her hair in a jellyfish-hairdo-inspired, with bold bangs and long lengths around the perimeter.

On her feet, she slipped on multicolored pumps to mix and match the dress’s fun pattern. The No Doubt alum coupled the 4-inch pumps with fishnet tights making a case for stylish layering this season. During this season of “The Voice,” Stefani has donned all types of footwear, from thigh-high boots to sky-high platforms to ankle booties to stiletto-heeled leggings.

Gwen Stefani attends the live semifinal episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

Stefani’s style can be described as retro and whimsical. With every single outfit, the singer and songwriter makes a statement. Her intrinsic style is a mix of playful, chic, and intergalactic. You can catch Stefani and her fashionable outfits watch on NBC on “The Voice” on Mondays and Tuesdays.

