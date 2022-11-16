Gwen Stefani Goes Country in Pink Fringe Jacket & White Cowboy Boots on ‘The Voice’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani styled a country outfit with an edgy twist as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15.

The “Sweet Escape” singer wore a black and white cropped turtleneck top for the singing competition. She layered it with a light pink jacket that featured silver buttons and fringed detailing along the sleeve. She added fishnet stockings and baggy jean shorts that were fastened with a silver-toned linked belt.

Gwen Stefani at “The Voice” in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

To accessorize, Stefani added a sparkling set of multi-toned rings and a pair of pink tourmaline studs. The singer was also sporting a gold bracelet that had her beauty brand’s name, Gxve, engraved into it.

Like always, the songwriter completed the look with a glamorous pair of footwear. Stefani went with a pair of white Christian Louboutin cowboy boots. The pointed-toe heels featured an embroidered design that lined up the leg of the boot. The leather boots added height to the look with an almost 4-inch block heel. The designer recently released this southern-style heel with his fall 2022 collection.

Santia Botta by Christian Louboutin CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

Gwen Stefani at “The Voice” in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Stefani sported a retro beauty look with a sleek bumped ponytail with glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a bold red lip. Hairstylist Suzette Boozer and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas created the look. The beauty duo has also worked with other stars like Mindy Kaling, Coco Jones, and Paris Hilton.

Whether she’s making a red carpet appearance or coaching new singers on “The Voice”, Stefani is always using products from her cosmetics brand Gxve Beauty to create her beauty looks. Stefani released her beauty brand in March, inspired by the singer’s iconic looks and years of doing her own makeup backstage for her performances. The beauty brand is made up of products with rich pigmented long-lasting formulas that allow makeup lovers to express their creativity all day.

