Gwen Stefani Twirls in Feathery Dress and Neon Cowboy Boots

Gwen Stefani waltzed down the hallway on set for “The Voice” in a video posted to her Instagram yesterday.

The No Doubt member gave her fans a twirl in a faux-feather dress and vibrant footwear.

Making a statement, Stefani’s look consisted of a purple midi dress in a halter style adorned with lots of feathers that gave the garment loads of textural and visual interest, especially as Stefani moved. The “Rich Girl” songstress simply accessorized, letting the dress speak for itself, styling golden geometric dangling hoops that also moved as she did.

Flattering her feet, Stefani wore neon green and black cowboy boots that stopped just below her knees. The eye-catching style, although certainly not traditional, were equipped with pointed toes, cow print, and sturdy block heels, around 2 to 4 inches in height, that had Stefani standing tall.

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, the style has a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas, and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, Dsquared2, and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfortable footwear, including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

