Gwen Stefani Goes Retro in ’60s-Inspired Yellow Dress With Beehive Hairstyle & Knee-High Boots on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani pulled a retro look for the last episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The broadcast, which aired yesterday, saw the top 13 contestants perform live for the coaches. Stefani wore a ’60s-inspired outfit, with a coordinating hairstyle and knee-high boots.

Channeling the likes of Twiggy and Brigitte Bardot, Stefani’s on-stage ensemble was comprised of a mod-era yellow midi dress with a high mock neck made of silky black fabric. The nostalgic garment also featured gathered trim that lined the open-back detail. Keeping it in the ’60s, the “Rich Girl” singer chose a beehive hairstyle to complete her look.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the top 13 live performance episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Image

When it came down to footwear, the musician sported black boots with sharp pointed toes and a shiny finish that transitioned into stiletto heels, ranging around 3 to 4 inches in height. The footwear was a knee-high style that added to the vintage quality of the No Doubt member’s look.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the top 13 live performance episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Image

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas, and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, Dsquared2, and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfortable footwear, including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

