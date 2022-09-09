Gwen Stefani Serves Up Futuristic Punk Glamour in Fringe Jumpsuit & Puffy Sandals on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Gwen Stefani sat down with Seth Meyers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” yesterday’s episode to discuss everything from “The Voice” to her makeup line “GXVE.” Stefani was ecstatic, sharing her love of makeup while joking about her own songs being covered, all while dressed in a blue and black maxi jumpsuit and futuristic heels.

The “Rich Girl” songstress’ garment consisted of a strappy geometric top with a cutout just below the bodice. Amping up the outfit, Stefani was fastened with ombre fringe around the waist going from black to a cobalt blue. The wall of fringe acted like a skirt, flowing and hanging over the fitted pants portion of the jumpsuit, creating visual interest.

Gwen Stefani during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 8, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The lead singer of No Doubt further embellished her ensemble with a neon blue long-sleeve fishnet shrug, the lengthy style eclipsing some of Stefani’s fingers. With her iconic blond locks down and parted in the middle, the mom-of-three made room for her equally iconic graphic black liner, finishing her makeup off with a nude lip.

For such futuristic-looking wear, it was only right that Stefani’s shoes matched. The makeup mogul wore puffy black sandals adorned with stiletto style heels, properly showing off the singer’s red painted pedicure, while offering her a boost.

Gwen Stefani during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 8, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy and eclectic personal style. For red carpets and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

Gwen Stefani during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 8, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

