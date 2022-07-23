Gwen Stefani Serves Up ‘Western Grunge’ Style in Neon Mini Dress & Wild Cowboy Boots With Sean Paul and Shenseea for ‘Light My Fire’ Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani practiced her TikTok transitions with help from some special guests.

The “Rich Girl” songstress has been extremely active on all of her social media platforms as of late in order to promote her new song “Light My Fire,” which features Sean Paul and Shenseea.

Stefani posted a video to her TikTok and Instagram following the videos release July 13 showing her collaborators pouring cocktails, setting them down and transitioning from person to person, each star showing off their outfits.

The pop star is clad in a neon green and yellow dress with plenty of intense patterns and textures. The dress was short with an asymmetrical skirt, layered overtop a long-sleeve black mesh top. The bodice was a lace-up style with braided spaghetti straps holding it all together.

The skirt was separated into three parts made up of different materials. A portion was incorporated the same neon green and yellow fabric while the other half of the skirt was draped with red and yellow plaid. Stefani tied the ensemble together with a grungy black belt decorated with a row of large silver eyelets. She accessorized with her signature gold hoops and chain pendant necklaces layered on top of the other. The “Don’t Speak” singer topped it all off with black fishnets and her classic bold red lip.

Related Gwen Stefani Dances in 'Light My Fire' Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Signature Red Lipstick With a Black and White Checkered Coat and Nameplate Jewelry Kate Upton Hugs Horses In Jeggings & Rugged Cowboy Boots for an Athleisure Spin on Western Style

Stefani mixed rocker-chick with country, the star showing off black and neon green cowboy boots to her followers in the short clip. The western boots were decked out in puka shells and gold chains, all on a black suede base with square toes. The shoes are perfect for Stefani’s eclectic style preferences.

PHOTOS: See how Stefani and other celebrities style fishnet tights.

Put on a pair of western-inspired boots for a sleek finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden West White Leather Boots, $190.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Women’s Dagget Western Boots, $260.

CREDIT: Dolce Vita

To Buy: Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather, $295.