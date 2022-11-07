Gwen Stefani Clashes Patterns in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Gwen Stefani was ready to rock at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the “Voice” judge wore an asymmetric multicolored dress by Junya Watanabe. In collaboration with Versace, the mixed-media piece featured a knotted front silhouette in paneled leopard print, red plaid and pink leopard faux fur, topped with a graphic Sex Pistols T-shirt base overlaid with a bleached denim vest.

Gwen Stefani attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Stefani accented her punk attire with black fishnet tights and a gold chain link necklace, finished with layered rings, bracelets and a leopard-patterned crystal clutch by Judith Lieber.

When it came to footwear, the “Hollaback Girl” musician proved her adeptness for towering heels in a staggering set of Pleaser boots. Her style, the $94 Flamingo boots, featured thick platform soles with 8-inch stiletto heels. Crafted from glossy white patent vegan leather, the set was finished with a lace-up silhouette — mimicking a similar effect as combat boots, albeit with a dash of height-boosting flair.

A closer look at Stefani’s boots. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors musicians and artists who have significantly contributed to the development of rock and roll, who will be commemorated in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, was hosted by Bevy Smith. 2022 Inductees included Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran and Eurythmics.

