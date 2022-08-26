Gwen Stefani Gives ’60s Energy in Pink Latex Dress and White Knee-High Boots For ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Promo

Gwen Stefani is in pretty pink attire in a new reel posted on Instagram Friday by NBC’s “The Voice” to publicize the show’s upcoming season 22 premiere.

The slideshow video revealed the coaches’ latest professional headshots, set to the viral Missy Elliot “Get Ur Freak On” remix. The “Rich Girl” singer wore a long sleeve bubblegum pink latex minidress with matching light pink fishnet tights. She completed the look with white knee-high boots, adding a groovy touch to the outfit.

White knee-high boots took off as a fashion trend during the ’60s. Stefani gave them a modern twist upgrading the go-go style with stiletto heels. Knee-high boots are often worn with skirts, and in this case a minidress, the style is a wise choice for colder seasons while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The top of Stefani’s boot’s shaft was cut at an angle with the higher edge at the back of the knee, and lowered collar at the front.

Stefani also shared a behind the scenes look at the promotional photoshoot Monday Aug. 8, which teased new “The Voice” coach Camila Cabello.

Stefani is photographed leaning against her husband and fellow coach Blake Shelton, who opted for his signature country casual look. Shelton wore a loose fitting navy blue blazer with a lighter blue shirt unbuttoned at the top for an open neckline. Shelton paired the top with faded medium wash denim cuffed over rustic brown western style boots. His outfit was truly a stark contrast to Stefani’s contemporary go-go girl fashion.

Cabello and returning coach John Legend went with more colorful ensembles for the promo: Cabello with a bold, all red business fit, and Legend with groovy bright orange trousers paired with a silky teal button down shirt.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani’s Best Street Style Looks