Gwen Stefani Rings in the New Year Dress in Checkerboard Sweater Dress and White Leather Cowboy Boots

Gwen Stefani geared up to ring in the new year in a video posted to Instagram today. Set to her song “Crash,” the video saw Stefani dressed in black and white down to her feet, promoting her Las Vegas New Years Eve performance at The Venetian tonight.

The former No Doubt lead singer styled a black and white checkerboard sweater dress with a boxy fit. The graphic knitted garment featured a mock neck and long sleeves. Stefani layered on black fishnet tights, offering her extra coverage, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace fitted with a bedazzled pendant.

On her feet, Stefani styled sharp white leather cowboy boots with embellished detailing on the toes. The style featured short and thin stiletto heels and triangular toes that elongated the shoe’s silhouette.

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp. True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

