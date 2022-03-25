Gwen Stefani’s Checkerboard Bikini & Electric Blue Cowboy Boots Put Punk Twists on Western Style on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani mixed two opposite styles on her “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance last night.

The No Doubt alum hit the late-night show to talk about her new makeup line as well as her wedding to country singer Blake Shelton, and Carson Daly officiating their nuptials. For her appearance, she wore head-to-toe R13. The outfit included a white tank top over a black and white checkered bikini top. She paired her top with matching knee-length black and white checkered shorts. Stefani wasn’t done with the square print there — she carried a matching fur coat over her arm and even continued the pattern for her manicure. She accessorized with a white belt as well as layered necklaces and bracelets, plus a few rings.

Stefani at ‘Kimmel’ on March 24. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Stefani added a pop of color with her footwear. The “Hollaback Girl” wore a pair of bright blue Western boots to “Kimmel’s” studios. Her shoes featured the classic style with a pointed toe and thick heel, but they got a modern update with a slouchy silhouette. She also added fishnet tights.

A closer look at Stefani’s shoes. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Stefani is no stranger to the popular cowboy boot style. She just wore another pair on Wednesday in an Instagram post. She wore a pair of tall brown cowboy boots that had reptilian detailing along the front with baggy light-wash jeans and Shelton’s camouflage jacket.

Stefani recently wore a different variation of her checkered print in February, when the singer appeared in a blue and white printed pair of baggy pants with a black bodysuit at a Nascar race with her husband and her kids.

